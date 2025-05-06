Uzbekistan Delegation Attends China's Import, Export Fair
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Guangzhou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Guangzhou hosts the 137th China's import and export fair where Uzbekistan was represented by a delegation led by the Chairman of the Uzcharmsanoat Association of Uzbekistan, Akbar Sultanov.
Thousands of companies from more than a hundred countries are also taking part in this large-scale event. It should be noted that the Uzbekistan delegation’s pavilion aroused great interest among the participants – leather and shoe products and accessories are widely represented here.
During the visit, the delegation met with representatives of several leading Chinese companies. Qifeng Leather, which has offered cooperation in the supply of raw materials and the production of new materials, is among them.
Projects to establish joint ventures in Uzbekistan and modern design and educational laboratories were also discussed with Mudiya and Jinjiang Mudiao Shoes.
Views on logistics, export infrastructure, and digital customs systems were exchanged with Trimax International representatives. Chinese manufacturers have made proposals for the joint launch of new production facilities.
The Uzbekistan delegation presented information about clusters, special industrial zones, favorable conditions for investors, and opportunities for the leather and footwear industry in Uzbekistan.
This exhibition is an important platform for discussing technological achievements and prospects for industrial cooperation.
