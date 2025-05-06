Hajj preparations in full swing to provide a seamless pilgrimage experience in Makkah

(@FahadShabbir)

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Director General (DG) Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro is leading comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Hajj season in Makkah, with arrangements reaching their final stages ahead of the arrival of pilgrims.

Accompanied by Makkah Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan, Director Hajj Makkah Azizullah Khan, and other officials, he conducted an inspection visit to residential buildings designated for Pakistani pilgrims. During the visit, he reviewed the living conditions, dining facilities, elevators, and overall cleanliness standards.

Emphasizing the importance of ensuring a smooth and dignified pilgrimage experience, DG Soomro issued directives to the team concerning the facilitation, guidance, and complaint resolution mechanisms for pilgrims.

“We are committed to ensuring that all necessary facilities are in place before the arrival of pilgrims,” he added during the visit. The first group of Pakistani pilgrims is expected to arrive in Makkah on May 7, he confirmed.

DG Soomro noted that the Hajj operation is progressing successfully into its second phase, underscoring the dedication of the mission to provide a seamless and well-coordinated pilgrimage experience.