Open Menu

Hajj Preparations In Full Swing To Provide A Seamless Pilgrimage Experience In Makkah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Hajj preparations in full swing to provide a seamless pilgrimage experience in Makkah

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Director General (DG) Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro is leading comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Hajj season in Makkah, with arrangements reaching their final stages ahead of the arrival of pilgrims.

Accompanied by Makkah Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan, Director Hajj Makkah Azizullah Khan, and other officials, he conducted an inspection visit to residential buildings designated for Pakistani pilgrims. During the visit, he reviewed the living conditions, dining facilities, elevators, and overall cleanliness standards.

Emphasizing the importance of ensuring a smooth and dignified pilgrimage experience, DG Soomro issued directives to the team concerning the facilitation, guidance, and complaint resolution mechanisms for pilgrims.

“We are committed to ensuring that all necessary facilities are in place before the arrival of pilgrims,” he added during the visit. The first group of Pakistani pilgrims is expected to arrive in Makkah on May 7, he confirmed.

DG Soomro noted that the Hajj operation is progressing successfully into its second phase, underscoring the dedication of the mission to provide a seamless and well-coordinated pilgrimage experience.

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

4 minutes ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

12 minutes ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

29 minutes ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

34 minutes ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

42 minutes ago
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

46 minutes ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

3 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

7 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

16 hours ago

More Stories From World