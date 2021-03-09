UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Carries Out Vast Drugs Sting Operation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:59 PM

Belgium carries out vast drugs sting operation

Police in Belgium staged a vast sting operation against drug traffickers Tuesday, with the main focus on the port of Antwerp, a major hub for Europe's cocaine trade

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Police in Belgium staged a vast sting operation against drug traffickers Tuesday, with the main focus on the port of Antwerp, a major hub for Europe's cocaine trade.

More than 1,500 police conducted some 200 searches simultaneously since 5.00 am (0300 GMT) in "one of the biggest operations ever organised on Belgian territory", a spokesman for the Federal prosecutor's office told AFP.

The operation is being steered by the federal prosecutor's office and the Antwerp public prosecutor's office.

According to broadcaster RTBF, the operation mainly targets drug traffickers in Antwerp, particularly those involved in the cocaine trade, as well as the broader organised crime gangs connected to them.

The federal prosecutor's office does not plan to release further information, pending the outcome of the operation and possible press conference for Wednesday morning in Brussels.

An all-time record of 65.5 tonnes of cocaine were seized last year at the Port of Antwerp, Europe's second biggest port.

The drugs come from Latin America -- principally Colombia, Brazil and Ecuador -- and are usually found hidden away in cargo containers offloaded from ships.

Antwerp has been struck by a crime wave connected to the drug trade, including grenade attacks and murders.

Related Topics

Police Europe Drugs Brussels Ecuador Brazil Belgium Colombia Hub From

Recent Stories

Diagnosis-related groups-based medical payment in ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey: Sales boom for electrical household applia ..

2 minutes ago

Breaking: FANR issues operating license for Unit 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Rickshaw-truck collision claims two lives

6 minutes ago

Citizens express concerns over illegal hunting of ..

6 minutes ago

Forest Dept distributes free plants among tribesme ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.