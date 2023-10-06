Open Menu

Berhalter Recalls Reyna To USA Squad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna will re-unite with United States national team coach Gregg Berhalter for the first time since their bitter public dispute after the midfielder was named in the squad for this month's friendlies.

The USA face Germany in East Hartford, Connecticut on October 14 and then three days later play Ghana in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reyna and Berhalter were embroiled in an acrimonious bust-up during last year's World Cup in Qatar that led to Berhalter's future as US national team coach being thrown into doubt.

The dispute spread to involve Reyna's parents and an investigation into a 1991 altercation between Berhalter and his wife, then his girlfriend.

Berhalter, whose contract ran out at the end of 2022, was cleared after the federation's probe and eventually re-hired as USA coach in June.

Berhalter took charge of the team again for friendlies in September against Oman and Uzbekistan but Reyna was injured for those games and not called up.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO), Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution/USA), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United/USA), Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER)

Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim/GER), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA)

More Stories From World