Berlin Sees No Obstacles From Nord Stream to Ensure Supplies Under Contracts in Europe

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Germany believes there are no obstacles from the Nord Stream pipeline to ensure supplies of Russian gas under all existing contracts in Europe to prevent an energy crisis in Berlin, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Friday.

"As for the question of the pipeline capacity, Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) elaborated on it on August 3, saying Nord Stream has enough capacity, there are no obstacles to fulfill all the agreements with Russia on gas supplies to Europe through this pipeline, as well as the Ukrainian pipeline that is still operating," Buchner said at a briefing.

Commenting on the gas cooperation with Russia, the official said that the resumption of the Nord Stream 2 project is currently out of discussion.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, in turn, said that the German Bundestag's proposal on the resumption of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is "inappropriate."