Biden Announces Sale of More Than 200 US-Made Boeing Planes to Air India - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) US aerospace company Boeing will sell more than 200 American-made planes to Air India in a deal expected to support more than one million jobs in the United States, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing.

I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing," Biden said in a statement.

The deal is expected to support more than one million jobs across 44 US states, many of which will not require a four-year college degree, the statement said.

The announcement reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership, the statement added.