WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) It is impossible to look at a television and believe that nothing happened at the US Capitol on January 6, President Joe Biden said during a townhall with CNN.

"I don't care if you think I'm Satan reincarnated, the fact is you can't look at that television and say 'nothing happened on the sixth,'" Biden said on Wednesday. "You can't listen to people who say this was a peaceful march," Biden said in response to a question about a congressional investigation into the incident.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received criticism from her Republican colleagues earlier Wednesday for rejecting their picks for the select committee being formed to investigate the January 6 incident at the Capitol. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the move an "abuse of power" that damages the institution.

A Federal judge sentenced the first person convicted of crimes pertaining to the incident on Monday. Paul Hodgkins was sentenced to eight months in prison while 165 others face charges related to the Capitol breach.