Biden Tells Zelenskyy US Exploring More Macroeconomic Support for Ukraine - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that the United States is exploring additional macroeconomic support and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine amid tensions with Russia, the White House said.

"President Biden noted the United States has provided Ukraine with over half a billion Dollars in development and humanitarian assistance in the last year, and is exploring additional macroeconomic support to help Ukraine's economy amidst pressure resulting from Russia's military build-up," the White House said in a press release on Thursday.