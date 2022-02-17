Blinken, Lavrov May Hold Talks Again After US Receives Response From Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may hold another round of talks after Washington receives a response from Moscow regarding its answer to Russia's security proposals in Europe, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Once we receive that (response from Russia), I think that would be a natural opportunity for the two of them (Blinken and Lavrov) to connect once again," Price told MSNBC on Wednesday.

Price added that no calls or face-to-face meetings between the two diplomats have so far been scheduled.