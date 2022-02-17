UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Lavrov May Hold Talks Again After US Receives Response From Russia - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Blinken, Lavrov May Hold Talks Again After US Receives Response From Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may hold another round of talks after Washington receives a response from Moscow regarding its answer to Russia's security proposals in Europe, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Once we receive that (response from Russia), I think that would be a natural opportunity for the two of them (Blinken and Lavrov) to connect once again," Price told MSNBC on Wednesday.

Price added that no calls or face-to-face meetings between the two diplomats have so far been scheduled.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Washington Price May From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

3 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

2 hours ago
 Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

2 hours ago
 How world's most precise clock could transform fun ..

How world's most precise clock could transform fundamental physics

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve lif ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve life standard of masses: Farrukh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>