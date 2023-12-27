Blinken seeks way forward in Mexico on migration headache

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Wednesday to Mexico in hopes of showing headway in tackling surging migration, which has climbed to the top of political headaches for President Joe Biden as he enters an election year.

The unusual Christmas week trip by the top US diplomat was abruptly scheduled as the rival Republican Party presses Biden for a migration crackdown in return for agreeing in Congress to one of his key priorities -- support for Ukraine.

Around 10,000 people have been seeking to enter without authorization each day on the southern US border, nearly double the number before the pandemic, with a new caravan of hundreds if not thousands of people leaving by foot from southern Mexico on Sunday.

US border authorities have been so overwhelmed that they have suspended several legal crossings to focus on processing migrants.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador discussed migration in a telephone call Thursday with Biden, who agreed to send Blinken, who is accompanied by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and White House migration official Liz Sherwood.

Lopez Obrador told reporters Friday that Mexico would "reinforce our plans" to deal with US-bound migrants -- few of whom are Mexicans -- after his government also said it was at the breaking point on enforcement.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the US delegation would speak to Lopez Obrador on the "urgent need for lawful pathways and additional enforcement actions" on migration.

Mexico, under agreements with both Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, has agreed at least temporarily to take in migrants seeking to cross into the United States.

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in November, is again campaigning on stridently anti-immigrant rhetoric, accusing foreigners of "poisoning the blood of our country," language that critics pointed out was similar to that of Hitler.

The package proposed by Biden to Congress would also fund 1,300 additional Border Patrol agents to help address migration.