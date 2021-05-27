Blinken Thanks Egyptian Leader for Mediation Efforts in Israel-Hamas Conflict -State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed gratitude to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi for his mediation efforts in the recent conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist movement, US Department of State's spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. The Secretary conveyed President Biden's appreciation to President Sisi for Egypt's critical mediation efforts in support of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and other groups in Gaza and for Egypt's help in evacuating American citizens to safety," Price said in a statement on late Wednesday.

Blinken also affirmed the strong partnership between the United States and Egypt.

"He reiterated the United States' commitment to Egypt's water security and to the urgent resumption of substantive and results oriented negotiations under the leadership of the African Union to resolve the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)," Price said.

The US top diplomat has also praised Egypt for its effort on Libya as well as stressed the mutual support for the government of Iraq.