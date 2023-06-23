Open Menu

Blinken Updates South Korean Counterpart On His Talks In China - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Blinken Updates South Korean Counterpart on His Talks in China - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefed South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on the discussions he had with Chinese officials during his recent trip to Beijing, the State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefed South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on the discussions he had with Chinese officials during his recent trip to Beijing, the State Department said on Friday.

"The Secretary updated Foreign Minister Park on his discussions with PRC officials on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including the DPRK's increasingly destabilizing actions," the State Department said in a readout of the call.

Blinken also reaffirmed the importance of the alliance between the US and South Korea, it added.

Blinken visited Beijing from June 18-19. It was the first visit by a US secretary of state to China since 2018 and the first visit by a member of the US administration since 2019.

