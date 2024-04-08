Boeing Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Cover Falls Off
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 07:28 PM
A Southwest Airlines flight returned to Denver after an engine cowling fell off during takeoff on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said, the latest in a spate of safety incidents involving Boeing planes
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A Southwest Airlines flight returned to Denver after an engine cowling fell off during takeoff on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said, the latest in a spate of safety incidents involving Boeing planes.
The FAA said in a statement that Southwest Airlines Flight 3695, a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet, landed back at Denver International Airport "after the crew reported the engine cowling fell off during takeoff and struck the wing flap."
The plane, which took off at 8.15 am Sunday (1415 GMT) and was bound for Houston, was towed to the gate after landing and the FAA would investigate the incident, the US aviation authority said.
CNN, ABC and other US outlets broadcast dramatic videos taken by passengers that showed what appeared to be part of the cowling hanging off and flapping in the wind.
"Let's go ahead and declare an emergency for Southwest 3695 and we'd like an immediate return," a crew member said, according to The New York Times, which cited radio transmissions with an air traffic controller. "We've got a piece of the engine cowling hanging off."
Southwest described the incident as a "mechanical issue" and said the flight had landed safely with passengers rebooked on other flights.
"We apologized to those Customers for the inconvenience of their delay and our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft. We place our highest priority on ultimate Safety for our Customers and Employees," a spokesman told AFP via email.
Boeing declined to comment publicly on the incident.
The aircraft maker has suffered a series of safety issues in recent years, including the fatal Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes of 737 MAX planes in 2018 and 2019 that killed more than 350 people.
The manufacturer is also still reeling from a near-catastrophic incident in January when a fuselage panel on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 Alaska Airlines jet blew off mid-flight in the United States.
In March, a Boeing 777 jetliner bound for Japan had to make an emergency landing when a wheel fell off during take-off and landed in a San Francisco International Airport parking lot.
Last month US regulators gave Boeing 90 days to come up with a plan addressing quality control issues, with the FAA chief saying the company must "commit to real and profound improvements".
The headline-generating safety issues have left Boeing a frequent punching bag on social media. "'When one door closes, another one opens.' - Boeing" read just one of many popular jokes and memes about the manufacturer.
Meanwhile, Texas attorney general launched an investigation last month into Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems over recurring issues with some parts it supplies the US aviation giant.
Spirit AeroSystems manufactures fuselages and other large airplane parts, including for Boeing's 737 jets.
The announcement by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton came only days after Boeing said some of its top executives, including CEO Dave Calhoun, were leaving the company.
Recent Stories
Police claim to arrest street criminal
403 profiteers fined
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold BA, B.Ed exams from April 23
Rangers arrests two street criminals
33 constables promoted
CPO orders to beef up Chinese security
PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui
Police finalize Eid security plan
DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid
Members of global animal welfare organisation calls on senior minister
District administration cracks down unlawful mini petrol pumps, imposes fines
Mujtaba chairs meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation,Privatizatio ..
More Stories From World
-
Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo: Southern African force2 hours ago
-
Jordanians keep up Ramadan rallies for Gaza ceasefire2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table3 hours ago
-
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee influx in Lebanon visit3 hours ago
-
PM leaves for Lahore after concluding visit to KSA3 hours ago
-
Trump says up to states to decide abortion3 hours ago
-
China's first geothermal scientific exploration well to reach 5,200 meters deep3 hours ago
-
French rugby great Andre Boniface dies at 894 hours ago
-
Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 974 hours ago
-
Swapping of the Guard: French, British troops mark Entente Cordiale4 hours ago
-
Trump rejects national abortion ban, says up to states to decide4 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher4 hours ago