Borrell Wants To Visit Donbas But Pandemic Derails Plans - Source In EU
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:18 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is eager to travel to Ukraine and pay a visit to the contact line in Donbas, but the coronavirus pandemic holds the plans back, a source in the European Union told reporters on Friday.
The source also noted that Borrell would like to visit may other countries.