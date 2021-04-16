UrduPoint.com
Borrell Wants To Visit Donbas But Pandemic Derails Plans - Source In EU

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:18 PM

Borrell Wants to Visit Donbas But Pandemic Derails Plans - Source in EU

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is eager to travel to Ukraine and pay a visit to the contact line in Donbas, but the coronavirus pandemic holds the plans back, a source in the European Union told reporters on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is eager to travel to Ukraine and pay a visit to the contact line in Donbas, but the coronavirus pandemic holds the plans back, a source in the European Union told reporters on Friday.

The source also noted that Borrell would like to visit may other countries.

More Stories From World

