Borrell Wants to Visit Donbas But Pandemic Derails Plans - Source in EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is eager to travel to Ukraine and pay a visit to the contact line in Donbas, but the coronavirus pandemic holds the plans back, a source in the European Union told reporters on Friday.

The source also noted that Borrell would like to visit may other countries.