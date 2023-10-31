Open Menu

Bushfires Destroy 85 Structures In Australia's Queensland

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 11:00 AM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Authorities in the Australian state of Queensland confirmed on Tuesday that there are 70 vegetation fires now burning across the state, with 85 structures already lost.

According to an update released by the Queensland government, the southern and south-eastern parts of the state had to deal with high to extreme fire danger ratings during the day.

Challenging conditions, such as strong winds and high temperatures, are likely to fan the flames until cool change with shower and storm activity due on Friday.

Among the current bushfire incidents, a large blaze burning near Golden Glow Road in Tara triggered an emergency warning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services urged residents in Tara, Montrose North, Wieambilla, and the Gums to leave immediately before it would "soon be too dangerous to drive."

The Queensland government briefed that many of those evacuated from bushfires near Tara are now in alternative accommodation, including 30 households being accommodated in Dalby, Tara, and Chinchilla as well as 26 remaining in the Dalby Evacuation Center.

Interstate forces and fire crews from New Zealand have been coming to Queensland to help contain the blazes.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended a media conference held in Queensland's Bundaberg on Tuesday morning, noting that some 42,000 recovery claims can be expected as a result of these fires so far.

"We've seen tragically a loss of life of a gentleman on Tuesday of last week, and a woman on Wednesday. This is tragic, I again, say to people in fire areas that when authorities provide advice, please follow the advice which is there, and this is a difficult period and it's going to be a difficult summer," Albanese said.

