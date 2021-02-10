C. Africa pro-government forces retake strategic town: spokesman

Pro-government forces in the Central African Republic have retaken a strategic town northwest of the capital Bangui that had been partially held by rebels since December 27, a government spokesman said Tuesday

"The town of Bouar has been retaken by Central African armed forces and their allies," Ange-Maxime Kazagui told AFP.

The government typically refers to Rwandan soldiers and Russian paramilitaries deployed to the country as allied forces.