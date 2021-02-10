UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

C. Africa Pro-government Forces Retake Strategic Town: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:04 AM

C. Africa pro-government forces retake strategic town: spokesman

Pro-government forces in the Central African Republic have retaken a strategic town northwest of the capital Bangui that had been partially held by rebels since December 27, a government spokesman said Tuesday

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Pro-government forces in the Central African Republic have retaken a strategic town northwest of the capital Bangui that had been partially held by rebels since December 27, a government spokesman said Tuesday.

"The town of Bouar has been retaken by Central African armed forces and their allies," Ange-Maxime Kazagui told AFP.

The government typically refers to Rwandan soldiers and Russian paramilitaries deployed to the country as allied forces.

Related Topics

Russia Bouar Bangui Central African Republic December Government

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

35 minutes ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

50 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

50 minutes ago

Emirati 'Hope' probe nears Mars

54 minutes ago

Two Belarusians stuck in Sweden's Minsk embassy fo ..

1 minute ago

Brexit checks to resume at N.Irish ports after sec ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.