C. Africa Pro-government Forces Retake Strategic Town: Spokesman
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:04 AM
Pro-government forces in the Central African Republic have retaken a strategic town northwest of the capital Bangui that had been partially held by rebels since December 27, a government spokesman said Tuesday
Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Pro-government forces in the Central African Republic have retaken a strategic town northwest of the capital Bangui that had been partially held by rebels since December 27, a government spokesman said Tuesday.
"The town of Bouar has been retaken by Central African armed forces and their allies," Ange-Maxime Kazagui told AFP.
The government typically refers to Rwandan soldiers and Russian paramilitaries deployed to the country as allied forces.