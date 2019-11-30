UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Camacho, A Leader In Bolivian Protests, To Seek Presidency

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:48 PM

Camacho, a leader in Bolivian protests, to seek presidency

Luis Fernando Camacho, a leading force behind the ouster of Bolivian president Evo Morales, on Saturday announced his own plans to seek the presidency

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Luis Fernando Camacho, a leading force behind the ouster of Bolivian president Evo Morales, on Saturday announced his own plans to seek the presidency.

In a statement, the 40-year-old Camacho formally declared his candidacy for the "next national elections," which have yet to be scheduled.

Camacho, a deeply conservative opposition leader in the prosperous eastern Santa Cruz region, had joined with other key opposition figures in demanding Morales's resignation.

Morales resigned on November 10 and fled the country a day later to take refuge in Mexico, amid swelling protests over what political opponents said was his rigging of October 20 elections.

In his statement, Camacho said he wanted to ensure that Morales "and his leadership of henchmen never govern again" and that the Bolivian people "no longer be excluded from public decisions." Camacho had previously denied any interest in the presidency.

Bolivian election law requires that a party or a coalition present its candidates; it is not known under which political banner Camacho would seek the nation's highest office.

After Morales's departure, the interim government called for new general elections, but no date has been set as the Electoral Tribunal charged with overseeing voting is still being formed.

There has been speculation of an electoral alliance between Camacho and another civic leader, Marco Pumari from the southern department of Potosi, who made common cause during the unrest that prompted Morales to flee after losing the backing of the military and police.

Known for his aggressive and religious rhetoric, Camacho led anti-Morales protests in Santa Cruz before heading to La Paz with the announced intention of delivering a resignation letter for Morales to sign.

Morales supporters temporarily blocked him at the airport. But Camacho went on to form important political alliances in La Paz.

Others who have announced their intention to run in the elections are former president Carlos Mesa, who placed second in the disputed October 20 elections, and evangelist and politician Chi Hyung Chung.

Related Topics

Election Police La Paz Potosi Santa Cruz Mesa Alliance Mexico October November From Government Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Walter-Borjans Wins German Social Democrats' Leade ..

52 seconds ago

Ten-man Liverpool grateful for van Dijk double

54 seconds ago

Dutch Police Arrest Suspect in The Hague Stabbing

57 seconds ago

Pasalic double gets Atalanta back to winning ways ..

59 seconds ago

'Warner too good to handle'; says Shaheen Shah Afr ..

8 minutes ago

Cultural centres vital for promotion of arts, cult ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.