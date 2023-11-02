Open Menu

Cambodia Exports Milled Rice To Indonesia For 1st Time

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Cambodia exports milled rice to Indonesia for 1st time

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) -- Cambodia has exported milled rice to Indonesia for the first time, as the first shipment of the commodity arrived in Semarang City of Indonesia's Central Java province on Thursday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said.

"This is the result of fruitful negotiations to open the (Indonesia's) market for our milled rice," he said in a text released in his official Telegram channel.

He said the export of the commodity to Indonesia will help increase the kingdom's export volume, and contribute to improving the livelihoods of farmers.

Some 3,500 tons of white rice had been exported to Indonesia in the first shipment.

The export came after Indonesia agreed in August to purchase 125,000 tons of milled rice from Cambodia.

Cambodia had exported a total of 456,581 tons of milled rice to 57 countries and regions in the first nine months of 2023, earning 327.4 million U.S. Dollars in revenue, according to the Cambodia Rice Federation.

China and Europe are the major markets for the Southeast Asian country's milled rice.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe China Semarang Hun Indonesia Cambodia August Market From Asia Million

Recent Stories

COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

3 minutes ago
 SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming el ..

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming elections

24 minutes ago
 The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

53 minutes ago
 Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specia ..

Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specialised events conclude in Dubai

55 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delig ..

Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delightful Experience with vivo V29 ..

56 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

1 hour ago
Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

1 hour ago
 Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. ..

Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 hour ago
 PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

1 hour ago
 Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

2 hours ago

More Stories From World