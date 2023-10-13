Open Menu

CEO Of SFDA Meets With Directors Of Germany’s BfR And BVL

Published October 13, 2023

CEO of SFDA meets with directors of Germany’s BfR and BVL

RITADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The CEO of the Saudi food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Dr. Hisham bin Saad Aljadhey, met today with the director of the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), Andreas Hensel.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed a joint action plan between the SFDA and the German institute and the activities and tasks of each agency.

The SFDA delegation also met with the director of the Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL), Friedel Cramer.

The two sides discussed the regulatory activities and tasks of each party, and risk management activities related to product follow-up, e-commerce, and product recall standards.

