MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Chadian Justice Minister Mahamat Ahmat Alhabo signed on Monday a decree to pardon 110 people convicted of participating in protests in October 2022, Chadian news portal Alwihda Info reported.

In March, Agence France-Presse reported that Chadian Interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno decided on an amnesty for 259 people detained in 2022 after protests.

In April 2021, Idriss Deby Itno, who had been Chad's president for decades, died after being critically wounded in counter-insurgency actions in the north of the country. After that, the army in Chad dissolved the parliament and the government and established a transitional military council consisting of 15 members to rule the country.

Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the 37-year-old son of the deceased president, headed the council. On October 8, 2022, the transitional council was dissolved and Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was declared the interim president. He will govern the country until the elections, which will take place in 2024.

Later in October, the Central African country was rocked by unrest after Mahamat Idriss Deby delayed the elections for another two years and presented a new interim administration.