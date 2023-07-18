Open Menu

Chadian Gov't Pardons 110 People Convicted Of Participating In Protests In 2022 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Chadian Gov't Pardons 110 People Convicted of Participating in Protests in 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Chadian Justice Minister Mahamat Ahmat Alhabo signed on Monday a decree to pardon 110 people convicted of participating in protests in October 2022, Chadian news portal Alwihda Info reported.

In March, Agence France-Presse reported that Chadian Interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno decided on an amnesty for 259 people detained in 2022 after protests.

In April 2021, Idriss Deby Itno, who had been Chad's president for decades, died after being critically wounded in counter-insurgency actions in the north of the country. After that, the army in Chad dissolved the parliament and the government and established a transitional military council consisting of 15 members to rule the country.

Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the 37-year-old son of the deceased president, headed the council. On October 8, 2022, the transitional council was dissolved and Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was declared the interim president. He will govern the country until the elections, which will take place in 2024.

Later in October, the Central African country was rocked by unrest after Mahamat Idriss Deby delayed the elections for another two years and presented a new interim administration.

Related Topics

Army Parliament Died Chad March April October Government

Recent Stories

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

7 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

7 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

7 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

7 hours ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

7 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

7 hours ago
US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

7 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

7 hours ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

8 hours ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

8 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World