MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Monday that the Russian forces should gain control of the Ukrainian cities of Odesa and Kharkiv in order to ensure the security of Russia.

"Odesa must be taken, Kharkiv must be taken, and then in the future, we will secure our state in this way," Kadyrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

At the end of October, Kadyrov said that all regions of Ukraine are Russian territory. Last week, the Chechen leader predicted that the Ukraine conflict would be over before the end of this year.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas from Ukraine's control. Last fall, the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as other territories controlled by Russian forces were incorporated into Russia following referendums.