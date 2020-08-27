UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cheers, Flowers As New Zealand Mosque Gunman Jailed For Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:29 PM

Cheers, flowers as New Zealand mosque gunman jailed for life

Muslims and non-Muslims cheered and sang together outside a New Zealand court Thursday as the white supremacist who unleashed carnage at two mosques was jailed for life, with one survivor saying he will be able to sleep at night again

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Muslims and non-Muslims cheered and sang together outside a New Zealand court Thursday as the white supremacist who unleashed carnage at two mosques was jailed for life, with one survivor saying he will be able to sleep at night again.

"What we have seen today is the justice that we hoped (for)," said Gamal Fouda, imam of Christchurch's Al Noor mosque, as well-wishers handed flowers to the survivors and bereaved family members emerging from the Christchurch High Court.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 29, began his killing spree at Al Noor before moving to a second mosque in suburban Linwood while Muslims were at Friday prayers on March 15 last year.

He murdered 51 people that day, and at the end of a four-day hearing, he became the first person in New Zealand to be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

Afghan refugee Taj Kamran, who was shot several times in the leg and still requires walking aids, leaned against a fence as he raised his arms in joy.

"Tonight I will be able to sleep," he said.

"I could not sleep after the shooting, I cried a lot." Despite the sentence, the strictest possible under New Zealand law, Fouda said the loss inflicted by Tarrant was irreversible.

"No punishment is going to bring our loved ones back and our sadness will continue for the rest of our lives," he said.

Some survivors and family members of victims described feeling relief, and the hope for some closure.

Abdul Aziz, who chased the gunman from the Linwood mosque, said the sentence was "what he deserved to get and what we deserved to get. We can move on with our lives."And Haminah Tuyan, whose husband was killed by Tarrant, said she was "relieved and at peace" and was going home to pray.

"In our religion, after something like this we put our forehead on the ground and on the floor and we thank Allah profusely," she added.

Related Topics

Hearing AIDS Christchurch March Mosque Muslim Family From Refugee Court Sad New Zealand

Recent Stories

Rwanda again tightens Covid-19 measures as cases s ..

9 seconds ago

Christchurch mosque attack: Court sentences Brento ..

6 minutes ago

Monsoon Rainfall: Overgrown shrubs, bushes spoil c ..

2 minutes ago

Educational institutions to be opened top to botto ..

2 minutes ago

Category 4 Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall in US' L ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Military Chief Speak With US Gen. Milley A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.