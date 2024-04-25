Open Menu

China Committed To Supporting Zimbabwe's Innovation-driven Development

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 12:10 PM

BULAWAYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said Wednesday China is committed to supporting Zimbabwe's innovation-driven development.

"As Zimbabwe's largest source of investment, China plays a key role in propelling Zimbabwe's economic and social progress which has laid a solid foundation for Zimbabwe's innovation-driven development," Zhou said at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) International business Conference.

The conference was held on the sidelines of the 64th ZITF running under the theme "Innovation: the catalyst to industrialization and trade.

Exhibitors from more than 25 countries, including over 30 exhibitors from China, are participating in the five-day expo, which kicked off in Zimbabwe's second largest city of Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Zhou said China has financed and built a number of key infrastructure projects in Zimbabwe in the past years, adding that China's investments have strengthened Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector.

