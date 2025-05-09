Open Menu

21,804 Pakistani Intending Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah So Far Via 87 Pre-Hajj Flights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 12:10 AM

21,804 Pakistani intending pilgrims arrive in Madinah so far via 87 Pre-Hajj Flights

MADINAH al MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Pakistan Hajj Mission has, so far, received 21,804 intending pilgrims who have arrived in the city of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) via 87 pre-Hajj flights under the government scheme.

A flight carrying 289 more pilgrims from Quetta is scheduled to arrive in Madinah on Thursday, while flights from other cities have been temporarily suspended, Director Makkah Azizullah Khan told APP here Thursday.

On the directives of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, the ministry has also established a helpline desk, operational around the clock, to provide information to intending pilgrims regarding their flight schedules, he said.

Meanwhile, Coordinator Makkah Zulfikar Khan told this agency that the process has also begun for pilgrims who have completed their eight-day stay in Madinah to travel to Makkah under the Advance Caravans initiative. Madinah serves as the final convergence point for pilgrims arriving from around the world before proceeding to Makkah.

He said that 681 pilgrims have already arrived in Makkah under the Advance Caravans initiative, and another 2,227 Pakistani pilgrims will reach the holy city on Thursday.

These pilgrims are traveling in a state of Ihram, reciting the Talbiyah:

“Labbaik Allahuma Labbaik (Here I am, O Allah, here I am),

Labbaik La Sharika Laka Labbaik (Here I am, no partner do You have, here I am),

Inna Al-Hamda Wan-Ni’mata Laka Wal-Mulk (Indeed, all praise, grace, and sovereignty belong to You), La Sharika Laka Labbaik (No partner do You have, here I am).”

He said to ensure smooth facilitation, the ministry has set up control rooms in both Makkah and Madinah. These are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by experienced officials, operating 24/7 to assist pilgrims.

In response to a query, Zulfikar Khan said the ministry has made comprehensive arrangements to provide maximum facilities to pilgrims both in Pakistan and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prior to the start of the pre-Hajj flight operation, the ministry conducted extensive training sessions over several weeks to educate pilgrims about the obligatory rites, key travel information, and available services. These include airport assistance, transport to residential accommodations, three daily meals, and access to medical care.

Recent Stories

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

28 minutes ago
 Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

28 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

28 minutes ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

28 minutes ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

28 minutes ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

32 minutes ago
People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

32 minutes ago
 Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian atta ..

Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks

32 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept ..

Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments

32 minutes ago
 Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defus ..

Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..

29 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

29 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP

Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World