21,804 Pakistani Intending Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah So Far Via 87 Pre-Hajj Flights
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 12:10 AM
MADINAH al MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Pakistan Hajj Mission has, so far, received 21,804 intending pilgrims who have arrived in the city of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) via 87 pre-Hajj flights under the government scheme.
A flight carrying 289 more pilgrims from Quetta is scheduled to arrive in Madinah on Thursday, while flights from other cities have been temporarily suspended, Director Makkah Azizullah Khan told APP here Thursday.
On the directives of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, the ministry has also established a helpline desk, operational around the clock, to provide information to intending pilgrims regarding their flight schedules, he said.
Meanwhile, Coordinator Makkah Zulfikar Khan told this agency that the process has also begun for pilgrims who have completed their eight-day stay in Madinah to travel to Makkah under the Advance Caravans initiative. Madinah serves as the final convergence point for pilgrims arriving from around the world before proceeding to Makkah.
He said that 681 pilgrims have already arrived in Makkah under the Advance Caravans initiative, and another 2,227 Pakistani pilgrims will reach the holy city on Thursday.
These pilgrims are traveling in a state of Ihram, reciting the Talbiyah:
“Labbaik Allahuma Labbaik (Here I am, O Allah, here I am),
Labbaik La Sharika Laka Labbaik (Here I am, no partner do You have, here I am),
Inna Al-Hamda Wan-Ni’mata Laka Wal-Mulk (Indeed, all praise, grace, and sovereignty belong to You), La Sharika Laka Labbaik (No partner do You have, here I am).”
He said to ensure smooth facilitation, the ministry has set up control rooms in both Makkah and Madinah. These are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by experienced officials, operating 24/7 to assist pilgrims.
In response to a query, Zulfikar Khan said the ministry has made comprehensive arrangements to provide maximum facilities to pilgrims both in Pakistan and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prior to the start of the pre-Hajj flight operation, the ministry conducted extensive training sessions over several weeks to educate pilgrims about the obligatory rites, key travel information, and available services. These include airport assistance, transport to residential accommodations, three daily meals, and access to medical care.
