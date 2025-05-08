Iran Ranks 4th In 2025 International IQ Test
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Iran ranks fourth globally in intelligence with an impressive average IQ of 106.3, according to the latest update from the International IQ Test on January 1, 2025.
The findings from a study involving over 1.3 million participants indicate that Iran demonstrates strong cognitive performance, outpacing both Western and regional competitors. In this study, China, South Korea, and Japan hold the top three positions, with average IQ scores of 107.19, 106.43, and 106.4, respectively.
Experts attribute Iran’s high ranking to its robust education system, a bilingual population, improved healthcare, and better nutrition. Additionally, the study highlights the global Flynn Effect, which shows that IQ scores increase by an average of 2.
31 points per decade. This trend suggests that there are worldwide advancements in education and living standards.
East Asia leads the rankings, while Europe and North America are around average. In contrast, Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America often lag behind, likely due to health and economic challenges.
The International IQ test is inspired by Raven’s Matrices (developed by psychologist John Carlyle Raven in 1936). For each question, the candidate must complete a series using logic. This method measures the ability to reason, understand complexity, and recognize and reproduce patterns.
This technique allows for fair IQ assessment across different countries and languages, making it a good choice for an international IQ test.
