Pakistan military demonstrates very strong combat capabilities: Chinese expert

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Senior Research Fellow at Charhar Institute, Prof. Cheng Xizhong said on Thursday that through the recent military confrontation between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani military has demonstrated very strong combat capabilities.
In a statement issued here, he said that Pakistani military's combat capabilities reflected in the following aspects:
Firstly, in the aerial engagement, the Pakistani pilots were able to accurately target and successfully shot down enemy fighter jets in a complex battlefield environment, demonstrating excellent combat skills through their superb flying techniques and decisive decision-making abilities.
Secondly, in terms of tactical application, the Pakistan's Air Force ambushed the invading Indian fighter jets, achieving a sudden attack. At the same time the Pakistani military also attaches great importance to coordinated operations. By establishing an efficient command and communication system, information sharing and collaborative cooperation among the three services, overall combat effectiveness is well achieved.
Thirdly, after being attacked by Indian missiles, the Pakistani military was able to respond quickly and successfully shot down five Indian fighter jets.
This indicates that the Pakistani military maintains a high level of readiness, is able to complete combat preparations and engage in combat in a short period of time, and has strong rapid response capabilities.
Fourth, the Pakistani military equipment has obvious performance and system advantages, especially the 24-hour battlefield monitoring capability provided by its early warning aircraft far exceeds India's A-50 early warning aircraft.
This systematic combat capability gives the Pakistani military an advantage in aerial combat.
Prof Cheng said that from the recent confrontation between India and Pakistan, it can be seen that the Pakistani military has outstanding personnel quality, equipment system, tactical application, and combat readiness, possessing strong combat effectiveness.
The decisive victory of the Pakistani military in the conflict against India's invasion is also due to a key factor, which is that the Indian military's invasion is unjust, while the Pakistani military's defense of national sovereignty and territorial integrity is just, he added.
