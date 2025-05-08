Black Tech Catching Eyes At International Hi-tech Expo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) "Our 1,000-qubit coherent optical quantum computer exhibited for the first time, as China's first optical quantum computer to break the kilobit scale, has broad application prospects in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, communications, finance, energy and other industries." A staff member of Beijing Boson Quantum Technology introduced orderly.
"In the field of biopharmaceuticals, R&D of a new drug requires small molecule screening, which takes a lot of time and huge computing power to do using traditional methods. A small molecule screening process may take several minutes on a traditional computer, whereas only one second with this quantum computer. Drug screening can be accelerated thousands of times, and it is expected to greatly improve efficiency in new drug development in the future," Dr. Wen Kai, CEO of Boson, emphasized.
At the ongoing 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, a series of completely independently developed Black tech products have attracted attention from home and abroad. "AI2 Robotics' self-developed embodied intelligent big model GOVLA (Global & Omni-body Vision-Language-Action) is a big VLA model that has the ability to scale from desktop to open environment, from single arm to full body coordination, and from simple tasks to long-range reasoning," the head of AI2 Robotics, a world-leading embodied intelligent robot company, told China Economic Net.
"To give a popular example, a robot equipped with a conventional VLA large model requires a person to place the ingredients on the table, which is within the robot's visual range. After the operation, a person is required to provide follow-up services to the robot. However, a robot equipped with a GOVLA large model can perceive the surrounding environment 360 degrees, including taking ingredients from the refrigerator, mixing healthy breakfasts, and delivering breakfast to the table after it is ready, which is a full-chain service of a butler.
In addition, in high-risk scenarios such as coordinated material transportation, intelligent unpacking and disinfection, intelligent visual inspection, aseptic product filling, and microbial culture monitoring, our robots can replace manual labor to avoid cross-contamination as well as reduce the risk of microbial contamination."
"Imported orthopedic surgical robots cost more than 20 million Yuan, making them so difficult to popularize in clinical practice. Our team uses an independently developed AI algorithm to compress the traditional 4-8 hoursÂ of manual CT image annotation to 5-10 minutes to automatically generate a three-dimensional bone model and accurately identify the boundaries of lesions," at the booth of surgical robot solutions Longwood Valley Medtech, the world's first AI + full orthopedic surgical robot ROPA was performing a "knee replacement surgery" on a human model.
A staff said that doctors use AI planning before surgery to help determine the implant position and angle, and ROPA assists in bone cutting during surgery. It could achieve submillimeter positioning, making the surgery more precise, reducing intraoperative bleeding and lowering the incidence of complications. In the field of digital orthopaedics, domestic technology has broken the monopoly of imported brands.
The total exhibition area of 2025 CHITEC is about 50,000 square meters, with more than 300 enterprises and institutions from 18 countries and regions were participating in it. More than that, there will be more than 600 first-time and first-of-its-kind exhibits distributed in six areas: information technology, intelligent manufacturing, medical health, green & dual carbon, digital economy and regional innovation.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From World
-
Black tech catching eyes at International hi-tech expo6 minutes ago
-
Trump offers to help resolve conflict between India and Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
Iran ranks 4th in 2025 international IQ test56 minutes ago
-
KAUST researchers join OceanQuest inaugural expedition around Africa1 hour ago
-
Re-elected Australian premier's new Cabinet to be sworn in next week2 hours ago
-
Across China: Low-altitude tourism takes off on China's tropical island2 hours ago
-
FEATURE: Lost-and-found services get helping hand from AI in Japan2 hours ago
-
Romania contributes 23 percent of agricultural workforce in EU2 hours ago
-
Chinese medical team offers free clinical services in Malta3 hours ago
-
China attracts growing number of international visitors during May Day holiday4 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan welcomed over one million foreign tourists in a month for first time5 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over military conflict between India, Pakistan6 hours ago