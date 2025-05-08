- Home
Presidency Of The Two Holy Mosques To Enforce Rigorous Oversight Of Hajj 1446 Plans Under Sheikh Al-Sudais Leadership
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Under the chairmanship of President of Religious Affairs for the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the Advisory Council of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques convened in Makkah to review preparations for Hajj 1446 AH.
During the meeting, Sheikh Al-Sudais emphasized the need for enhanced governance and strict oversight to ensure the successful execution of the Presidency’s operational plan for the upcoming Hajj season. He reaffirmed the Presidency’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of service for the Guests of the Merciful (Zuyuf-ur-Re?man), in line with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
The council reviewed practical arrangements and strategic initiatives designed to improve pilgrims’ spiritual experience and logistical comfort. Sheikh Al-Sudais also highlighted the importance of integrating modern technologies and artificial intelligence to amplify the moderate message of Hajj in multiple languages across the globe.
He urged all relevant departments to dedicate their full capacities to this sacred responsibility, underlining the importance of performance monitoring, strengthening digital programs, and elevating service quality.
Participants of the council meeting included Sheikh Dr. Maher Al-Muaiqly, Imam and Khateeb of the Grand Mosque; Dr. Osama Al-Zamil, Advisor to the President; and Sheikh Dr. Yusuf Al-Wabel, a scholar at the Grand Mosque, among other senior advisory members.
The Presidency is expected to unveil its comprehensive operational plan for Hajj 1446 AH on the following day. The Advisory Council serves as the Presidency's highest consultative body, for institutional advancement, operational excellence, and service innovation in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
