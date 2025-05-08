Open Menu

Presidency Of The Two Holy Mosques To Enforce Rigorous Oversight Of Hajj 1446 Plans Under Sheikh Al-Sudais Leadership

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques to enforce rigorous oversight of Hajj 1446 plans under Sheikh Al-Sudais leadership

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Under the chairmanship of President of Religious Affairs for the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the Advisory Council of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques convened in Makkah to review preparations for Hajj 1446 AH.

During the meeting, Sheikh Al-Sudais emphasized the need for enhanced governance and strict oversight to ensure the successful execution of the Presidency’s operational plan for the upcoming Hajj season. He reaffirmed the Presidency’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of service for the Guests of the Merciful (Zuyuf-ur-Re?man), in line with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The council reviewed practical arrangements and strategic initiatives designed to improve pilgrims’ spiritual experience and logistical comfort. Sheikh Al-Sudais also highlighted the importance of integrating modern technologies and artificial intelligence to amplify the moderate message of Hajj in multiple languages across the globe.

He urged all relevant departments to dedicate their full capacities to this sacred responsibility, underlining the importance of performance monitoring, strengthening digital programs, and elevating service quality.

Participants of the council meeting included Sheikh Dr. Maher Al-Muaiqly, Imam and Khateeb of the Grand Mosque; Dr. Osama Al-Zamil, Advisor to the President; and Sheikh Dr. Yusuf Al-Wabel, a scholar at the Grand Mosque, among other senior advisory members.

The Presidency is expected to unveil its comprehensive operational plan for Hajj 1446 AH on the following day. The Advisory Council serves as the Presidency's highest consultative body, for institutional advancement, operational excellence, and service innovation in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

8 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

17 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

17 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

17 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

17 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

17 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

17 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

17 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

17 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

17 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

17 hours ago

More Stories From World