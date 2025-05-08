Indian Incursion Introduces Real Risk Of Large-scale Conflict: Chinese Expert
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Chinese experts noted that preventing the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan depends largely on the restraint of both leaderships and diplomatic efforts by the international community.
The Indian air strike was driven more by domestic pressure following the attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir two weeks ago, said Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University.
Although India claimed it only targeted terrorist facilities and kept the response restrained, the fact that it entered Pakistani territory introduces a real risk of large-scale conflict, Qian told the Global Times.
Qian added that both sides need to observe a ceasefire and de-escalate first. "History shows that political solutions are the only viable way to ease India-Pakistan conflict."
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From World
-
Indian incursion introduces real risk of large-scale conflict: Chinese expert6 minutes ago
-
Black tech catching eyes at International hi-tech expo2 hours ago
-
Trump offers to help resolve conflict between India and Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Iran ranks 4th in 2025 international IQ test2 hours ago
-
KAUST researchers join OceanQuest inaugural expedition around Africa3 hours ago
-
Re-elected Australian premier's new Cabinet to be sworn in next week3 hours ago
-
Across China: Low-altitude tourism takes off on China's tropical island3 hours ago
-
FEATURE: Lost-and-found services get helping hand from AI in Japan3 hours ago
-
Romania contributes 23 percent of agricultural workforce in EU3 hours ago
-
Chinese medical team offers free clinical services in Malta5 hours ago
-
China attracts growing number of international visitors during May Day holiday5 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan welcomed over one million foreign tourists in a month for first time7 hours ago