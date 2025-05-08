Indian incursion introduces real risk of large-scale conflict: Chinese expert

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Chinese experts noted that preventing the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan depends largely on the restraint of both leaderships and diplomatic efforts by the international community.

The Indian air strike was driven more by domestic pressure following the attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir two weeks ago, said Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University.

Although India claimed it only targeted terrorist facilities and kept the response restrained, the fact that it entered Pakistani territory introduces a real risk of large-scale conflict, Qian told the Global Times.

Qian added that both sides need to observe a ceasefire and de-escalate first. "History shows that political solutions are the only viable way to ease India-Pakistan conflict."

