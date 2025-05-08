Changan Auto unveils bold vision at 2025 Shanghai Auto Show: A new chapter in smart, green and global mobility

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Changan automobile made a commanding appearance at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, unveiling its strategic blueprint for the future under the theme "Smart Globalization, Win-Win Future." Showcasing an extensive lineup of new energy vehicles (NEVs), intelligent mobility solutions, and breakthrough technologies, Changan reinforced its commitment to leading the industry's transition toward intelligent, low-carbon mobility.

At the opening of the show, Changan hosted several high-profile press conferences announcing the acceleration of three core strategies: the "Shangri-La Plan" for NEV development, the "Beidou Tianshu Plan" for intelligent driving technologies, and the "Haina Baichuan Plan" for global market expansion. As part of its product showcase, Changan debuted three highly anticipated models. The Qiyuan Q07, a plug-in hybrid SUV, features next-generation systems including "Tianshu Driving Assistance," "Tianyu Cockpit," and "Tianheng Chassis," offering a remarkable 1,400 km driving range. The Deepal S09, a flagship six-seat smart SUV designed for modern families, was opened for pre-orders at the show.

Meanwhile, the Avatr 06, a premium mid-size electric sedan equipped with dual-motor 5C ultra-fast charging, drew significant attention as a benchmark for high-end smart mobility.

In addition to its vehicle launches, Changan introduced a futuristic innovation ecosystem featuring flying cars, humanoid robots, robotic dogs, wheeled robots, and intelligent exoskeletons. This marked the most comprehensive digital and intelligent showcase in the company's history, underlining its readiness to shape future mobility.

With the automotive industry entering a new era of intelligent transformation, Changan is actively evolving into a smart and low-carbon mobility technology company. In 2025, the automaker plans to launch 12 new NEV models and, over the next five years, will introduce 45 new global products—37 of which will be NEVs.

The company is also fast-tracking the development of next-generation battery technologies, including solid-state batteries.

On the intelligence front, Changan is upgrading its SDA platform to enhance intelligent driving, in-cabin experience, and chassis performance, bringing more than 50 advanced features to consumers. A wide range of assisted driving configurations—from Vision Assist to Laser L3—will cater to varying ug user needs. Over the next decade, Changan will invest over RMB 200 billion in R&D and expand its innovation team by more than 10,000 specialists, further advancing its vision of developing intelligent, evolvable automotive robotics.

Changan's globalization strategy is also gaining momentum. Through the "Four Ones" initiative and the â€œHaina Baichuan 152 layout, the company is elevating its five overseas regions to the same strategic level as its domestic operations. Global market capacity is set to expand from 30 million to 50 million, supported by the development of localized manufacturing hubs with an annual production capacity of 500,000 units.

Sustainability remains at the core of Changan's long-term vision. During the auto show, the company released its 2024 ESG Report, which highlighted its achievements in green development and social responsibility. In 2024, Changan sold 735,000 self-branded NEVs, reducing carbon emissions by 5.5 million tons across their lifecycle—equivalent to planting 10,000 hectares of forest. TThe company has also made notable contributions to global community development, offering emergency aid to flood-affected regions in northern Thailand and earthquake-struck areas in Myanmar, as well as supporting technical training through Peru's Luban Workshop.

With 41 years of automotive manufacturing experience, Changan Auto's presence at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show reaffirms its transformation into a global technology leader. Combining innovation, sustainability, and a user-first approach, Changan is charting a bold course to deliver high-end, intelligent, and eco-friendly mobility solutions to consumers worldwide.