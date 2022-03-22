UrduPoint.com

China Jetliner Crash; Ambassador Haque Grieves Over Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 04:36 PM

China Jetliner Crash; Ambassador Haque grieves over deaths

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Tuesday expressed grief over the death in China Eastern Airlines passenger plane crash in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

"Indeed, a tragic incident. We stand in solidarity with the government and brotherly people of China in this hour of grief," he said in a tweet.

The plane with 132 people onboard was crashed in a village near Wuzhou City en route to Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province from Kunming Changshui airport in Southwest China's Yunnan province.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbing during his regular briefing said that he was deeply grieved by the plane crash.

He said that search and rescue missions are underway to find out the cause of the incident as soon as possible.

