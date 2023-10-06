China-Pakistan relations maintaining sound momentum of development: Wang Yi

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and ironclad brothers, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday, adding that bilateral relations have withstood the test of time and continued to maintain a sound momentum of development.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks when he met with Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani at the third China Xizang Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation held in Nyingchi, southwest China’s Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region, CGTN reported.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said Wang, noting the CPEC has brought tangible benefits to the economic development of Pakistan and to local people.

Wang said that China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote high-quality development of the CPEC.

For his part, Jilani spoke highly of the fruitful results of bilateral cooperation and the CPEC, stressing that the Pakistan-China relationship has always been the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

The CPEC has helped Pakistan transform its economic landscape and brought tangible benefits to the country, the foreign minister added.

He also extended congratulations on the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

According to Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, at the invitation of the Chinese government, Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani attended 3rd China Tibet Trans-Himalayan Forum in Tibet, China.

In his speech, he emphasized the importance of regional cooperation for green development, ecological preservation and connectivity for inclusive and sustainable development, Ambassador Haque posted on the social media platform ‘X’.

