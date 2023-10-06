Open Menu

China-Pakistan Relations Maintaining Sound Momentum Of Development: Wang Yi

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 09:40 AM

China-Pakistan relations maintaining sound momentum of development: Wang Yi

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and ironclad brothers, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday, adding that bilateral relations have withstood the test of time and continued to maintain a sound momentum of development.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks when he met with Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani at the third China Xizang Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation held in Nyingchi, southwest China’s Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region, CGTN reported.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said Wang, noting the CPEC has brought tangible benefits to the economic development of Pakistan and to local people.

Wang said that China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote high-quality development of the CPEC.

For his part, Jilani spoke highly of the fruitful results of bilateral cooperation and the CPEC, stressing that the Pakistan-China relationship has always been the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

The CPEC has helped Pakistan transform its economic landscape and brought tangible benefits to the country, the foreign minister added.

He also extended congratulations on the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

According to Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, at the invitation of the Chinese government, Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani attended 3rd China Tibet Trans-Himalayan Forum in Tibet, China.

In his speech, he emphasized the importance of regional cooperation for green development, ecological preservation and connectivity for inclusive and sustainable development, Ambassador Haque posted on the social media platform ‘X’.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan China Social Media Road CPEC Nyingchi Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

19 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

46 minutes ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

10 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

10 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

10 hours ago
 Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

10 hours ago
Slovakia freezes decisions on Ukraine military aid

Slovakia freezes decisions on Ukraine military aid

10 hours ago
 China win dramatic basketball gold as medallist fa ..

China win dramatic basketball gold as medallist fails doping test

10 hours ago
 Beckett to Pinter: Nobel-winning playwrights

Beckett to Pinter: Nobel-winning playwrights

10 hours ago
 Cricket: England v New Zealand World Cup scoreboar ..

Cricket: England v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Border wall, drugs tensions loom over US-Mexico se ..

Border wall, drugs tensions loom over US-Mexico security talks

10 hours ago
 Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under ren ..

Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under renovation'

10 hours ago

More Stories From World