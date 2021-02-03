UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Ready To Maintain Close Contact With Russia Over COVID-19 Vaccines - Beijing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 10:40 AM

China Ready to Maintain Close Contact With Russia Over COVID-19 Vaccines - Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Chinese officials are ready to maintain close contact with their Russian counterparts over COVID-19 vaccine cooperation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Vaccines are an important weapon in the fight against the epidemic. China is ready to maintain close contact with all countries, including Russia, concerning the appropriate cooperation on vaccines," the Information Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Andrey Denisov, Russia's ambassador to China, said in December that Moscow and Beijing should come to an agreement on the mutual recognition of their COVID-19 vaccines.

The ambassador said that this would allow Russian citizens to prove that they had been vaccinated to Chinese doctors, and vice versa.

Russia's Sputnik V and vaccines against COVID-19 produced by China's Sinopharm and Sinovac are currently being rolled out across the globe.

Denisov on December 29 praised the strength of Moscow and Beijing's bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Beijing December All Agreement Weapon

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 February 2021

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

9 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

9 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

9 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.