China Ready to Maintain Close Contact With Russia Over COVID-19 Vaccines - Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Chinese officials are ready to maintain close contact with their Russian counterparts over COVID-19 vaccine cooperation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Vaccines are an important weapon in the fight against the epidemic. China is ready to maintain close contact with all countries, including Russia, concerning the appropriate cooperation on vaccines," the Information Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Andrey Denisov, Russia's ambassador to China, said in December that Moscow and Beijing should come to an agreement on the mutual recognition of their COVID-19 vaccines.

The ambassador said that this would allow Russian citizens to prove that they had been vaccinated to Chinese doctors, and vice versa.

Russia's Sputnik V and vaccines against COVID-19 produced by China's Sinopharm and Sinovac are currently being rolled out across the globe.

Denisov on December 29 praised the strength of Moscow and Beijing's bilateral relations.