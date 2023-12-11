Open Menu

China Says 'positive' Peace Talks Held Over North Myanmar Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 07:10 PM

China said Monday peace talks had been held over the conflict in northern Myanmar and yielded "positive results", after weeks of fighting between the country's junta and ethnic minority armed groups

Clashes have raged across Myanmar's northern Shan state after the Arakan Army (AA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) launched an offensive in late October.

The groups have seized military positions and border hubs.

"China is happy to see the parties to the conflict in northern Myanmar hold peace talks and achieve positive results," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Beijing would "continue to provide support and facilitation to this end".

"We believe that the easing of the situation in northern Myanmar serves the interests of all parties in Myanmar and is conducive to maintaining tranquillity and stability along the China-Myanmar border," Mao said.

