China Says US Has 'no Right' To Interfere In South China Sea
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) China said Tuesday the United States had "no right" to interfere in the South China Sea, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington stood by its commitments to defend the Philippines against armed attack in the disputed waterway.
"The United States is not a party to the South China Sea issue and has no right to interfere in maritime issues that are between China and the Philippines," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular press conference in Beijing.
Blinken is in the Philippine capital Manila -- his second visit since President Ferdinand Marcos took office in 2022 -- as part of a brief Asia tour to reinforce US support for regional allies against China.
"Military cooperation between the US and the Philippines must not harm China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, and still less be used to provide a platform for the Philippines' illegal claims," Lin said in a response to a question on Blinken's earlier comments.
"China will continue to take necessary measures to resolutely defend its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea," he added.
Recent Stories
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From World
-
Hundreds stranded in northern Australia as cyclone evacuations suspended20 minutes ago
-
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil26 minutes ago
-
Chinese Numbers: China makes headway in developing new quality productive forces30 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's auto export falls in February30 minutes ago
-
China's Wang rises to men's top position in table tennis world rankings30 minutes ago
-
China's Hebei sees 14.7 pct foreign trade growth in Jan-Feb30 minutes ago
-
China's Xinjiang posts robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Feb40 minutes ago
-
China files over 1,000 new undergraduate education programs in 202340 minutes ago
-
US asks Taliban to stop terrorist attacks against Pakistan from Afghan soil1 hour ago
-
Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt to discuss Gaza ceasefire: spokesman3 hours ago
-
Six pivotal battlegrounds in 2024 US presidential election3 hours ago
-
S. Korea suspends two doctors' licences over walkouts3 hours ago