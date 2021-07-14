China sees stable intellectual-property growth in H1

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :China on Wednesday reported a stable trend in intellectual property development in the first half of this year.

A total of 339,000 invention patents were authorized in H1, the China National Intellectual Property Administration revealed at a press conference.

By the end of June, the number of valid invention patents from China had reached 3.324 million, while the number held on the Chinese mainland stood at 2.454 million, up 23 percent year on year.

Also by the end of June, the number of valid registered trademarks reached 33.548 million, up 22.4 percent year on year.