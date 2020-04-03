UrduPoint.com
China Will Not Use COVID-19 Pandemic To Boost Geopolitical Influence - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:08 PM

China is willing to share its expertise in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with other countries but will never resort to using it as a tool to boost its geopolitical profile, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday

"As you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic is a sudden crisis that demands a swift response.

Currently, we must focus on safeguarding the health and lives of people across the globe. Speaking of China's efficient measures and expertise in the fight against the epidemic, we will never use them as instruments for geopolitical influence," the spokeswoman said, adding that Beijing would be glad if other countries could use some of Chinese measures or suggestions.

So far, COVID-19, which was first detected in the Chinese province of Hubei, has spread to over 200 countries, racking up over one million confirmed cases in total.

