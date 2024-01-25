China's Guizhou To Build Complete New Energy Industrial Chain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM
GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province is targeting a 15 percent year-on-year increase in the added value of its new energy vehicle (NEV) industry in 2024, according to the annual session of the Guizhou Provincial People's Congress held on Wednesday.
It is also expected that the added value of the new-energy battery and materials industry in the province will register a 15 percent year-on-year growth in 2024.
Guizhou will give full play to industry-leading enterprises, including China's battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.
, Ltd. (CATL) and automaker BYD, in an effort to promote the upgrading of technologies and products of industrial chain enterprises, said Li Bingjun, governor of Guizhou.
Last year, a new energy power and energy storage battery manufacturing base with an annual production capacity of 30 GWh, constructed by CATL, started operation in Guizhou. By 2025, Guizhou aims to develop itself into an important R&D and production center for new energy power batteries and materials.
