China's Henan Posts Strong Trade Growth In 2021

Mon 14th June 2021

China's Henan posts strong trade growth in 2021

Central China's Henan Province reported robust foreign trade growth in the first five months of 2021, local customs said

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Central China's Henan Province reported robust foreign trade growth in the first five months of 2021, local customs said.

Its total import and export value hit 308.65 billion Yuan (about 48.24 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period, up by 65.8 percent year on year, data from the Zhengzhou Customs showed. The figure jumped by 76.1 percent from the same period of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trade figure set a record high for the January-May period, according to Zhengzhou Customs.

Private businesses continued to be the biggest contributor to the trade growth in the province, while the United States, the European Union, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are among its major trading partners.

The province's trade with Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries reached 86.24 billion yuan, up by 52.3 percent. Trade with participating countries of the Belt and Road Initiative amounted to 69.56 billion yuan, up by 33.7 percent.

In May alone, imports and exports totaled 55 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 41 percent.

