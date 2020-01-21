UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's MA700 Regional Plane To Highlight Performance In Short, Medium Haul

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:50 PM

China's MA700 regional plane to highlight performance in short, medium haul

China's MA700 regional turboprop aircraft will highlight the performance in the short- and medium-haul market, with an aim to serve the country's booming air traffic demand, according to its developer Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :China's MA700 regional turboprop aircraft will highlight the performance in the short- and medium-haul market, with an aim to serve the country's booming air traffic demand, according to its developer Tuesday.

The MA700 aircraft will provide optimized solutions for airline operators in markets with various and complicated operating environments, said the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The MA700 project has entered the final assembly phase. Assembly work for both the maiden flight and static tests are underway.

The first MA700 aircraft is scheduled to roll off the production line in mid-2020, and the maiden flight is expected to take place within the year.

The 70-seat new turboprop aircraft model adopts an efficient aerodynamic design. It will be installed with the PW150C turboprop engine, integrated avionics system and fly-by-wire flight control system.

The efficient aerodynamic design and new propulsion system enable the MA700 aircraft to balance between speed and efficiency, according to the AVIC.

The MA700 is the third member of China's domestically-developed "Modern Ark" regional turboprop airplane family, which is developed by AVIC XAC Commercial Aircraft Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The "Modern Ark" family now has two members of the MA60 and MA600. To date, a total of 109 MA60 and MA600 airplanes have been delivered to customers.

Related Topics

Assembly China Traffic Market Family Industry

Recent Stories

Punjab govt stops release of movie “Zindagi Tama ..

9 minutes ago

Russian delegation discusses North South Gas Pipel ..

8 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

8 minutes ago

Boy kidnapped for ransom by cousin killed

8 minutes ago

One held for harassing women on social media

8 minutes ago

PTI Counsel Babar Awan files reply in case challen ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.