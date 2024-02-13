Open Menu

Chinese Customs To Build Biosecurity Monitoring, Early Warning Platform

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Chinese customs to build biosecurity monitoring, early warning platform

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) has said that it will build a biosecurity monitoring and early warning platform this year.

The move aims to strengthen source control and health quarantine management of high-risk goods, according to the GAC.

In 2023, the customs authorities intercepted 75,000 batches of pests, returned or destroyed 2,403 shipments of food or cosmetics, and seized 5.5 tonnes of illegal drugs across the country.

