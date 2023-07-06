Chinese Scientists Win 2023 Global Energy Prize

Chinese scientists Zhong Lin Wang and Ruzhu Wang were declared the winners of this year's Global Energy Prize at a ceremony in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Chinese scientists Zhong Lin Wang and Ruzhu Wang were declared the winners of this year's Global Energy Prize at a ceremony in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Thursday.

The winners were selected from a shortlist of 15 scientists researching conventional and alternative energy as well as novel ways of its application. Scientists hailed from China, India, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States.

Zhong Lin Wang, founding director of Beijing Institute of Nanoenergy and Nanosystems, won the top prize in the Non-Conventional Energy category for his invention of "triboelectric nanogenerators as a new energy technology for self-powered systems, internet of things, robotics, artificial intelligence and large-scale blue energy harvesting," the awards committee said.

Ruzhu Wang, of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, won the main prize in the New Ways of Energy Application category for his research on "sorption refrigeration that significantly advanced the technology of utilizing low-grade thermal energy for generating highly efficient cooling and seminal contributions to desiccant-based heat pump that has doubled the energy efficiency for cooling and heating."

The awards ceremony will be held during the Russian Energy Week, an international forum scheduled to take place in Moscow from October 11-13. The two winners will split 39 million rubles ($426,000) in prize money.