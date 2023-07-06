Open Menu

Chinese Scientists Win 2023 Global Energy Prize

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Chinese Scientists Win 2023 Global Energy Prize

Chinese scientists Zhong Lin Wang and Ruzhu Wang were declared the winners of this year's Global Energy Prize at a ceremony in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Chinese scientists Zhong Lin Wang and Ruzhu Wang were declared the winners of this year's Global Energy Prize at a ceremony in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Thursday.

The winners were selected from a shortlist of 15 scientists researching conventional and alternative energy as well as novel ways of its application. Scientists hailed from China, India, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States.

Zhong Lin Wang, founding director of Beijing Institute of Nanoenergy and Nanosystems, won the top prize in the Non-Conventional Energy category for his invention of "triboelectric nanogenerators as a new energy technology for self-powered systems, internet of things, robotics, artificial intelligence and large-scale blue energy harvesting," the awards committee said.

Ruzhu Wang, of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, won the main prize in the New Ways of Energy Application category for his research on "sorption refrigeration that significantly advanced the technology of utilizing low-grade thermal energy for generating highly efficient cooling and seminal contributions to desiccant-based heat pump that has doubled the energy efficiency for cooling and heating."

The awards ceremony will be held during the Russian Energy Week, an international forum scheduled to take place in Moscow from October 11-13. The two winners will split 39 million rubles ($426,000) in prize money.

Related Topics

India Internet Technology Moscow Russia China Beijing Shanghai Split Kemerovo Singapore Japan United States Serbia Saudi Arabia Switzerland Money October From Top Million

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq advises PID to devis ..

3 minutes ago
 UAF, Huazhong University to promote cooperation fo ..

UAF, Huazhong University to promote cooperation for increasing agri productivity ..

4 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry urges Oversea ..

7 minutes ago
 SAU offers technical support to create investment ..

SAU offers technical support to create investment opportunities for GCC countri ..

7 minutes ago
 3-day Gandhara Symposium to start on July 11

3-day Gandhara Symposium to start on July 11

7 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Down 7% in May as Imports Hit 21- ..

US Trade Deficit Down 7% in May as Imports Hit 21-Month Low - Commerce Dept.

7 minutes ago
Real Madrid signs young Turkey midfielder Arda Gü ..

Real Madrid signs young Turkey midfielder Arda Güler

11 minutes ago
 Lawmakers strongly condemn desecration of Holy Qur ..

Lawmakers strongly condemn desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

7 minutes ago
 NEC adopts executive regulations of 2023 FNC elect ..

NEC adopts executive regulations of 2023 FNC elections

11 minutes ago
 PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by H ..

PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by Hajj pilgrims

17 minutes ago
 DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arr ..

DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arrangements in prevailing situat ..

17 minutes ago
 Canada, Portugal Sign Memorandum of Understanding ..

Canada, Portugal Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Wildfire Assistance

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World