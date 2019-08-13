Chinese, US Trade Negotiators Hold Phone Talks on New Tariffs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Chinese and US chief trade negotiators had a phone conversation on Tuesday ahead of the planned new tariffs on Chinese goods next month, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said.

"China condemned the US decision to introduce duties on Chinese imports starting September 1," the ministry said in a statement.

Vice Premier Liu He represented China, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are the top US negotiators.

In a surprise move, Lighthizer announced later that the United States would put off the additional 10 percent tariff on some Chinese items to December 15. Some $300 billion of Chinese goods will be affected.