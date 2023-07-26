Chisinau Says Notifies Russian Embassy in Moldova About Decision to Cut Diplomatic Staff

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Moldovan Foreign Ministry has decided to cut Russia's diplomatic staff in the country and notified the country's embassy in Chisinau of the decision, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Wednesday.

"Together with departments and individuals responsible for political decisions, we have come to a common conclusion about the necessity to limit the number of Russian diplomats accredited in Moldova ... Representatives of the Russian embassy have been informed about it," Popescu said at a cabinet meeting.

The deputy prime minister stated that for a long time Moldova had been a target of hostile policy that had been conducted through the Russian embassy. He added that diplomats should concentrate on "development of good relations rather than destabilization."