Open Menu

Chisinau Says Notifies Russian Embassy In Moldova About Decision To Cut Diplomatic Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Chisinau Says Notifies Russian Embassy in Moldova About Decision to Cut Diplomatic Staff

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Moldovan Foreign Ministry has decided to cut Russia's diplomatic staff in the country and notified the country's embassy in Chisinau of the decision, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Wednesday.

"Together with departments and individuals responsible for political decisions, we have come to a common conclusion about the necessity to limit the number of Russian diplomats accredited in Moldova ... Representatives of the Russian embassy have been informed about it," Popescu said at a cabinet meeting.

The deputy prime minister stated that for a long time Moldova had been a target of hostile policy that had been conducted through the Russian embassy. He added that diplomats should concentrate on "development of good relations rather than destabilization."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Chisinau Moldova Cabinet

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

6 minutes ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

12 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

13 hours ago
Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

13 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

13 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

13 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

13 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

13 hours ago

More Stories From World