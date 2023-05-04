CIA Staged 'Color Revolutions,' Hacker Attacks Around Globe - Chinese Cybersecurity Center

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) masterminded a great number of hacker attacks and "color revolutions" in the post-Soviet space and other regions of the globe, a report by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and Chinese internet security company 360 said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) masterminded a great number of hacker attacks and "color revolutions" in the post-Soviet space and other regions of the globe, a report by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and Chinese internet security company 360 said on Thursday.

"For many years, the CIA has been secretly organizing "peaceful change" and "color revolutions", as well as carrying out espionage activities and stealing information," the report said.

The authors of the report believe that the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia in 1989, Rose Revolution in Georgia in 2003, Orange Revolution in Ukraine from 2004-2005, Tulip Revolution in Kyrgyzstan in 2005, Arab Spring of 2010s, Ukrainian Euromaidan from 2013-2014, and Sunflower Movement in Taiwan in 2014, which are recognized as "color revolutions" by international experts and organizations, as well as many other events were orchestrated by the US special services.

Besides, the paper argues that US secret agencies were trying to stage "color revolutions" in Belarus, Azerbaijan, Lebanon, Myanmar, Iran and other states.

"According to statistics, over the past few decades, the CIA has overthrown or attempted to overthrow legitimate governments in more than 50 countries, causing unrest," the report read.

Additionally, the report said that the APT or APT-C-39 hacker organization, which was exposed by the 360 company in 2020, used for its cyberattacks tools similar to those featured in the Vault 7 papers published by WikiLeaks and listed there as CIA hacking tools.

The main targets of the organization are important information infrastructures of various countries, aerospace, research institutes, oil companies, Internet companies and government agencies. Its activities can be traced back to 2011, and attacks continue to this day, according to the report.