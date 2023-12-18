Open Menu

Colombian Rebels Pledge To Stop Kidnappings For Ransom

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Colombian rebels pledge to stop kidnappings for ransom

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A Colombian rebel group that caused an uproar by abducting the father of a national football star said Sunday it has agreed to stop kidnappings for ransom.

The pledge by the National Liberation Army (ELN) was announced in a joint statement with the government of President Gustavo Petro as a fifth round of peace negotiations concluded in Mexico City.

The talks are aimed at ending six decades of fighting between Bogota and one of the last active leftist rebel armies in a country torn by decades of fighting involving guerrillas, right-wing paramilitary groups and drug gangs.

The ELN pledge to halt abductions for money -- a common practice in years of conflict -- "is an announcement that is critical for peace in Colombia," said Vera Grabe, the head of the government delegation to the talks.

The negotiations followed the recent kidnapping -- and release -- by the ELN of the father of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz, an act that had threatened to upend a delicate ceasefire. Sunday's statement said the truce will continue, however.

The ceasefire is scheduled to conclude January 29, but both sides said Sunday they envision extending it.

"It is feasible to extend it in February," said Pablo Beltran, the head of the guerrilla delegation.

Related Topics

Football Army Kidnapping Threatened Vera Liverpool Bogota Mexico City Colombia Money January February Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

1 day ago
Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 day ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

1 day ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

1 day ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

1 day ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

1 day ago

More Stories From World