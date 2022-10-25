Conflict Remains 'Very Active' in Syria Even as Strategic Stalemate Persists - Pedersen

Syrian people continue to suffer as the conflict remains very active across the country and the political process has not delivered for civilians, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Syrian people continue to suffer as the conflict remains very active across the country and the political process has not delivered for civilians, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday.

"Tragically, however, the political process has not so far delivered for the Syrian people and they continue to suffer, not least from acute violence. Even as the strategic stalemate persists, the conflict remains very active across Syria," Pedersen told the UN Security Council.

The conflict continues, contributing to the economic challenges in Syria, resulting in humanitarian suffering and a growing burden on livelihoods, he added.

The recent cholera outbreak is spreading rapidly and this underscores the need to find a solution to the dire water and health conditions in Syria, Pedersen stressed.

As of October 23, almost 1,000 cholera cases have been confirmed in Syria, and over 40 people have died from the disease the country's health ministry said.

Syria declared an outbreak of cholera in Aleppo Governorate in September, with the first cases having emerged in August. The outbreak has since spread to neighboring Lebanon. Over 13,000 suspected cholera cases have been reported across Syria.

Cholera is an acute bacterial infection transmitted through contaminated food or water. Symptoms include severe diarrhea. A person can potentially die from the illness within hours if left untreated, but most people recover after exhibiting only mild symptoms with the help of oral rehydration solutions.