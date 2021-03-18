UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Vaccination Continues On The Second Day At Arts Council, Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:24 PM

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day at Arts Council, Karachi

Well-known artists and various personalities get vaccinated

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th March, 2021) Arts Council Karachi and Sindh Health Department inaugurated the vaccination center at Ahmad Shah Hall, Arts Council.


The covid 19 vaccination continues on the second day, the elderly over 60 years of age can be easily vaccinated against corona.

A large number of artists were vaccinated on the second day, including actors Talat Hussain, Rahat Kazmi, Saira Kazmi, Behroz Sabzwari, former Test cricketer Saleem Yousaf, Drama Writer Noor Ul Huda Shah, former Senator Ijaz Mahmood, and other members of the Arts Council.

It should be noted that Code 19 vaccination center has been set up in the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to protect against the third wave of coronavirus in which members of the Arts Council who are over 60 years of age are being vaccinated against coronavirus.

