Covid lumbers Cyprus with 6-million-kilo halloumi mountain

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has lumbered the Mediterranean island of Cyprus with a six-million-kilo stockpile of its prized white halloumi cheese, having crushed demand at home and abroad.

Commerce Minister Natas Pilides told lawmakers on Tuesday that producers had over six million kilos (13 million Pounds) of the unsold famous cheese in deep storage.

Demand crumbled over the past year due to lockdowns across Europe to combat Covid-19 that shut down the hospitality sector and also hobbled tourism on the holiday island.

The Cypriot government is mobilising its embassies abroad to help shift the backlog of halloumi -- the island's biggest and most recognisable export -- to other markets, the minister said.

"Through the foreign ministry, we have contacted all the embassies to help dispose of stocks through bilateral arrangements," she said.