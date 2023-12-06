Cricket: Bangladesh V New Zealand 2nd Test Scoreboard
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard after Bangladesh's first innings on day one of the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday:
Bangladesh 1st innings
Mahmudul Hasan c Latham b Patel 14
Zakir Hasan c Williamson b Santner 8
Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Santner 9
Mominul Haque c Blundell b Patel 5
Mushfiqur Rahim obstructing the field 35
Shahadat Hossain c Blundell b Phillips 31
Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Mitchell b Santner 20
Nurul Hasan c Santner b Phillips 7
Nayeem Hasan not out 13
Taijul islam lbw b Phillips 6
Shoriful Islam c Blundell b Southee 10
Extras (b9, lb5) 14
Total (all out, 66.
2 overs) 172
Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Zakir), 2-29 (Mahmudul), 3-41 (Mominul), 4-47 (Shanto), 5-104 (Mushfiqur), 6-123 (Shahadat), 7-135 (Nurul), 8-145 (Mehidy), 9-154 (Taijul), 10-172 (Shoriful)
Bowling: Southee 5.2-5-0-1, Jamieson 4-2-8-0, Patel 17-6-54-2, Santner 28-7-65-3, Phillips 12-1-31-3
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)
Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)