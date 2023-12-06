Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh V New Zealand 2nd Test Scoreboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard after Bangladesh's first innings on day one of the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday:

Bangladesh 1st innings

Mahmudul Hasan c Latham b Patel 14

Zakir Hasan c Williamson b Santner 8

Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Santner 9

Mominul Haque c Blundell b Patel 5

Mushfiqur Rahim obstructing the field 35

Shahadat Hossain c Blundell b Phillips 31

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Mitchell b Santner 20

Nurul Hasan c Santner b Phillips 7

Nayeem Hasan not out 13

Taijul islam lbw b Phillips 6

Shoriful Islam c Blundell b Southee 10

Extras (b9, lb5) 14

Total (all out, 66.

2 overs) 172

Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Zakir), 2-29 (Mahmudul), 3-41 (Mominul), 4-47 (Shanto), 5-104 (Mushfiqur), 6-123 (Shahadat), 7-135 (Nurul), 8-145 (Mehidy), 9-154 (Taijul), 10-172 (Shoriful)

Bowling: Southee 5.2-5-0-1, Jamieson 4-2-8-0, Patel 17-6-54-2, Santner 28-7-65-3, Phillips 12-1-31-3

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

Bangladesh Dhaka Mitchell Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Shahadat Hossain Taijul Islam Nurul Hasan Paul Reiffel Rod Tucker David Boon TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

15 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

16 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

16 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

16 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

16 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

16 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

16 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

16 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

16 hours ago

More Stories From World