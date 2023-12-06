Cricket: Bangladesh v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard after Bangladesh's first innings on day one of the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday:

Bangladesh 1st innings

Mahmudul Hasan c Latham b Patel 14

Zakir Hasan c Williamson b Santner 8

Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Santner 9

Mominul Haque c Blundell b Patel 5

Mushfiqur Rahim obstructing the field 35

Shahadat Hossain c Blundell b Phillips 31

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Mitchell b Santner 20

Nurul Hasan c Santner b Phillips 7

Nayeem Hasan not out 13

Taijul islam lbw b Phillips 6

Shoriful Islam c Blundell b Southee 10

Extras (b9, lb5) 14

Total (all out, 66.

2 overs) 172

Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Zakir), 2-29 (Mahmudul), 3-41 (Mominul), 4-47 (Shanto), 5-104 (Mushfiqur), 6-123 (Shahadat), 7-135 (Nurul), 8-145 (Mehidy), 9-154 (Taijul), 10-172 (Shoriful)

Bowling: Southee 5.2-5-0-1, Jamieson 4-2-8-0, Patel 17-6-54-2, Santner 28-7-65-3, Phillips 12-1-31-3

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)